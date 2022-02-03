Colorado Springs snowplow crews have made strong progress cleaning up after Wednesday's snowstorm, the largest of the season so far, despite a shortage of staff.
Crews had cleared all primary roads, such as Academy and Union Boulevards, overnight Wednesday and had moved on to secondary streets, such as Bijou Street, said Corey Farkas, public works, operations and maintenance division manager.
“In the overnight over hours, as the snow really tapered off. … That’s when we really started to make some progress,” he said
On Thursday morning, crews started working on residential streets that received six inches of snow or more, such as those on the southwest side of town, he said.
The city made strong progress without the staff that would normally have been assigned to nine routes, he said. The city, like many other employers, has had trouble hiring.
Farkas said he expects residential road cleanup could take a few days, depending on conditions and calls from residents.
“We are just waiting for a little bit of help from the sun,” he said.
City plows don’t exert downward pressure, so they can only clear loose snow. If residential streets have already been packed by traffic, it can be difficult to tell that a city plows have worked on a street, he said.
Highways maintained by the Colorado Department of Transportation can be cleared faster because the state department uses more deicing liquid to break the bond between the snow and the pavement.
The city relies more on granular materials, but the staff is working on building more storage for deicing liquid so that they can rely on it more in future years, he said.