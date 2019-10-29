Racing against dropping temperatures, Colorado Springs plow crews have their hands full keeping roads clear ahead of snow storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
De-icing materials used by the crews are less effective in single-digit temperatures, said Jack Ladley, the city’s public works operations manager.
“If possible try to leave work early,” said Ladley.
City officials and meteorologists are expecting as much as 7 inches of snow in around Colorado Springs and 8 inches in northern El Paso County.
That snow combined with the threat of a flash freeze and wind gusts up to 25 mph results in a dangerous combination of icy, snow-packed roads, Ladley said. Low visibility could also plague commuters, he said.
A fleet of 40 plows will be clearing snow on what Ladley described as full-callout status.
But that fleet is only as effective as traffic allows, he said.
He added that the less cars there are on roadways during rush hour, the easier it will be for plows to clear snow during the peak of tonight's storm. Staying home, hunkering down, and above all driving slowly are the most important things residents can do, he said.
Subzero temperatures forecast for Tuesday night are expected to transition into snowfall for Wednesday morning, said Eric Peterson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.