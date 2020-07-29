The City of Colorado Springs can be held liable in a 2013 lawsuit alleging that workers at a downtown business were sickened by hazardous materials from a city-owned property, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday. The city is "finally going to have to face the music," said Randall Weiner, the Boulder-based environmental attorney for the nonprofit Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts. "And hopefully reimburse the neighbor for the contamination it created." Smokebrush claimed in its lawsuit that its employees in the Trestle Building, 218 W. Colorado Ave., were exposed to carcinogenic materials that blew over to the property when the city demolished its Gas Administration Building next door earlier that year.