Two people died after a shooting at The Citadel mall Friday night after multiple were taken to a hospital, police confirmed.

The shooting began around 10:40 p.m. in the Dillard's/Burlington Coat Factory parking lot, police said. At least four people were brought to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police would not confirm Sunday if the two people who died were first taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about the victims nor if there were any suspects in custody.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that officers on scene said a second crime scene near Platte Avenue and Prairie Road, about two miles west of The Citadel, was related to the shooting.

