The Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a reported gas leak.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 2 p.m. that after a "large gas line break," the mall was being fully evacuated. Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said around 2:20 p.m. the mall had been completely evacuated with the help of mall security, and that the gas line had been shut off.

"The problem we're going to have now is just airing out the gas that's in the mall," he said. "What we can do is we can use now their heating and air conditioning units, and we can use that ... to start getting the gas out of the mall."

#ColoradoSpringsFire Chapel Hills Mall gas leak is shut off. Mall is all clear. Evacuation order has been lifted. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 15, 2021

He said the break was caused by high wind activity, but said a specific cause for the break hadn't yet been identified. He added the department didn't yet have an estimate of how many people were evacuated.

The break was detected after an unidentified person inside the mall called to report it, Smaldino said.

He said firefighters wearing their full turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatuses were in the mall measuring how much gas was in the mall. He said there was no current threat to public safety, but asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be posted here.