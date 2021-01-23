Colorado Springs police say a gunman is on the run after a shooting at a shopping center Saturday afternoon.
It happened at a pet supply store near the King Soopers at Austin Bluffs and Academy boulevards, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. Police say they got a call about two men fighting there just after 1 p.m.
Detectives say one man shot the other and then took off before officers got to the scene. They say the victim was taken to the hospital, but he appears to only have minor injuries.
CSPD is investigating what led up to the shooting.
