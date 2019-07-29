A vehicle Colorado Springs police believe was involved in a rolling gunbattle Sunday afternoon crashed on Fountain Boulevard under the MLK Bypass as shots were exchanged.
One man was found in the car after the crash and two others were found in a nearby neighborhood. Two of the men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that appeared to be caused by the crash.
Police said two of the men had firearms. No arrests had been announced as of Sunday evening, although police said charges could be pending.
Callers reported seeing the two vehicles heading east off the MLK Bypass about 3:30 p.m. onto Fountain as the occupants exchanged gunfire, police said. The second vehicle, which took off after the other one crashed, was described as a white Chrysler sedan.