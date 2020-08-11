Police on Tuesday released the identity of the juvenile male who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at a north-central Colorado Springs apartment complex where he lived with his family.
Officers found the body of Dakota Foraker, 15, of Colorado Springs, with gunshot wounds around 2:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Greentree Village Apartments, 3562 N. Carefree Circle, off North Academy Boulevard.
Lt. James Sokolik of the Colorado Springs Police Department said the death is being investigated as a possible homicide. This is the 24th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.