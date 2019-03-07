A man who was shot in the face late Wednesday near North Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street refused to answer questions on who pulled the trigger, Colorado Springs police said.
The man was expected to recover after the 11 p.m. incident sent police rushing to the neighborhood near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Officers said the man was wounded in the face and spotted walking on Nevada Avenue.
"He was not cooperative in telling officers what happened and gave conflicting information of where the incident occurred," police said in a news release. "No witnesses were located in the area of the shooting."
Police were hoping someone who saw the incident will call investigators at 444-7000 to fill in the blanks.