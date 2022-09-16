One person died in a shooting Friday on the Bijou Street bridge over Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said.

The shooting was reported just before noon, according to police spokesman Robert Tornabene. Bijou remained closed to traffic after 1 p.m.

Police said that two individuals crossed paths while walking across the bridge, and one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a green hoodie and multi-color Nike shoes, according to police, who also described him as between the ages of 40 and 50. Police believe there is no threat to the public because it’s thought that the shooting was an incident between two individuals who knew each other.

