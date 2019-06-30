Two people were slain in an early morning shooting on the campus of a Colorado Springs school early Saturday.
Police raced to Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy just after 5 a.m. after neighbors reporting hearing shots at the school’s track, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.
Officers found a man dead on the track and a seriously wounded man nearby, police said in a news release. The wounded man later died at a hospital, police said.
Witnesses told officers the men died after a melee between two groups at the school’s track.
The school was empty. Students left for summer break since May 31.
To give perspective of how close a man's body is laying to the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy - here's a video clip. Residents told me that the black screen shielding the body has been blown over by the wind several times. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/aHGb7Q2Ex6— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 29, 2019
An employee at a nearby apartment complex, who said she feared having her name tied to the crime, said that she saw three men running near the field before the gunfire. Before the police arrived, she said she heard what sounded like young men yelling at each other.
“I saw them disappear over by the Dumpster,” she said. “Then I saw one of them take off to the other side of the parking lot and then a couple seconds later, another one followed him.”
Rumors swirled through the neighborhood that the gunfire could be related to gangs. Police have not confirmed information regarding gang activity.
By Saturday afternoon, children in swimsuits and water wings were cannonball diving into the complex’s pool, yards from the homicide scene.
At the school, police had set up black screen to shield the murdered man’s body. Passing detectives pulled the screen back to peek in, scribble some notes and chat among themselves. More than a dozen evidence markers sat in the grass infield of the track
Bloody clothes lay outside a dumpster near #JackSwigertAerospaceAcademy where two men were murdered this morning. More to come at @csgazette pic.twitter.com/sfjHox9EeF— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 29, 2019
A handful of neighbors sat in lawn chairs outside the chain link fence between the school and the apartments, watching police walk back and forth from patrol cars and the black screen.
“Apparently everyone else around me heard shots, and I was so dead to the world that I didn’t hear anything,” said a resident.
The neighborhood that surrounds the school, which enrolls more than 500 students in sixth through eighth grade, has been the scene of dozens of police calls in recent weeks, a Colorado Springs city crime map shows.
Many of the crimes were classified by police as violent, including a string of domestic violence calls.