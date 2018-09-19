A man was found shot to death just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside of an apartment complex near South Academy Boulevard.
Colorado Springs police and fire department personnel responded to reports of a shooting, where they found the man dead outside. The fire department confirmed the death at the Pine Creek Village apartments on Chapman Drive, police said.
Police are still investigating. So far, no one has been arrested, said Lt. Howard Black, police spokesman.
If investigators rule this as a homicide, it will be the 25th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there was 21 homicides.
Anyone with information or was a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.