Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in the Flying Horse neighborhood Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The station reported around 8 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 13000 block of Thumbprint Court, near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate Boulevard and just east of The Club at Flying Horse, for a shooting.

At least one person was shot, KKTV reported. Police did not provide further details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.