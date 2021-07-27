Tokyo Olympics Shooting

Silver medalists Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, celebrate after the mixed team 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lucas Kozeniesky of Colorado Springs and his partner, Mary Tucker, combined to win silver in the mixed 10-meter air rifle.

Yang Haoran and Yang Qian have given China a sweep in the first two mixed team shooting events, beating Kozeniesky and Tucker.

Yang and Yang won the gold medal match 17-13, giving China its eighth medal in nine shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kozeniesky is a two-time Olympian (2016, 2020) who attended N.C. State. At Olympic Trials Part 2 in 2020, Kozeniesky tied a world record and set a rational record, securing another spot on the Olympic Team in the process.

Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, prepares to compete in the mixed team 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The United States team went on take the silver medal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Russians Sergey Kamenskiy and Yulia Karimova won the bronze medal match 17-9 over South Korea’s Kwon Eunji Nam Taeyun.

The gold is Yang Qian’s second of the Tokyo Olympics after she won the women’s individual 10-meter rifle. Yang Haoran also took the bronze in the men’s individual event.

Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin won gold in 10-meter air pistol mixed team earlier at Asaka Shooting Range.

