Lucan Kozeniesky of Colorado Springs and his partner, Mary Tucker, combined to win silver in the mixed 10-meter air rifle.
Yang Haoran and Yang Qian have given China a sweep in the first two mixed team shooting events, beating Kozeniesky and Tucker.
Yang and Yang won the gold medal match 17-13, giving China its eighth medal in nine shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.
Kozeniesky is a two-time Olympian (2016, 2020) who attended N.C. State. At Olympic Trials Part 2 in 2020, Kozeniesky tied a world record and set a rational record, securing another spot on the Olympic Team in the process.
Russians Sergey Kamenskiy and Yulia Karimova won the bronze medal match 17-9 over South Korea’s Kwon Eunji Nam Taeyun.
The gold is Yang Qian’s second of the Tokyo Olympics after she won the women’s individual 10-meter rifle. Yang Haoran also took the bronze in the men’s individual event.
Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin won gold in 10-meter air pistol mixed team earlier at Asaka Shooting Range.