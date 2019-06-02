For those wondering if May was colder and snowier than usual, it was.
The month just past was the 13th coldest May on record with average temperature of 51.6 degrees, 4.1 degrees below normal, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
It was also the seventh snowiest May with 5.1 inches, almost 4½ inches more than the month's usual total.
For those who remember the spring of 1978, it wasn't close to a record, though. Forty-one years ago, Colorado springs got 19.4 inches of snow in May.
May was a roller-coaster month across the southern part of Colorado, the weather service reported, with a few warm spells and periods of unseasonably strong, winterlike storms.
Pueblo had its ninth coldest May, although little snow, while Alamosa recorded its 10th coldest May and seventh snowiest with 6.3 inches.