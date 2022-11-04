The Place Youth Shelter in downtown Colorado Springs and the organization’s daytime drop-in center at 2708 E. Fountain Blvd. are temporarily closed due to an insurance snafu, according to Executive Director Shawna Kemppainen.

The Place last week shut down its 20-bed shelter for homeless youth ages 15-20 under what Kemppainen calls an “unexpected” and “extremely unusual” situation.

"Back-office machinations" over insurance coverage for parts of campus operations in Colorado Springs led to the decision, she said.

“It was the most reasonable thing to do to temporarily stop some services,” Kemppainen said Friday. “This is a business insurance issue; it will be resolved soon.”

Anyone needing overnight shelter or other services for homeless teens and young adults can call the organization's 24/7 hotline, (719) 205-7129.

Each person’s needs will be individually evaluated and handled based on the situation, Kemppainen said.

"Youth are safe for now," she said, with other shelters and organizations that work with the homeless population pitching in to help, including City Hope, Homeward Pikes Peak and Urban Peak in Denver for ages 15-17 and Springs Rescue Mission for ages 18 and over.

Street outreach case managers are available to youth by phone at (719) 244-3959.

Although buildings are closed, The Place’s programs and services remain open, with staff working remotely, Kemppainen said.

The organization’s housing programs for clients are continuing to operate as usual, she said.

The Place is licensed through the state as a youth shelter.

“Business insurance for the type of work we do is complex and we’re navigating through that,” Kemppainen said.

Meanwhile, “Youth are getting the help they need,” she said. “Supporting youth is our top priority.