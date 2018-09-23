A former Colorado Springs resident convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado has confessed to fatally stabbing a woman in Connecticut in 2014.
The Hartford Courant reported Sunday that William Winters Leverett, 27, is charged in a warrant in the slaying of Melissa Millan, an insurance executive who was attacked while jogging on a popular trail in Simsbury, a small town northwest of Hartford.
Leverett turned himself in to Simbury police on Wednesday, later leading police to a hiding spot where he kept some of the items he'd taken from the scene, The Courant reported, citing law enforcement sources who were not named.
The charge in the warrant is murder, the sources told the paper.
The Connecticut sex offender registry shows Leverett was convicted of sexual assault on a child in Colorado in 2011. The charge applies to sexual contact — not penetration or intrusion — with a child under the age of 15 or if the culprit is at least four years older than the victim, according to Colorado laws.
It appears the charge stemmed from a 2009 incident. Leverett pleaded guilty to the assault in 2010 and was fined $438 and placed on probation. But the charge is not shown in Colorado court records, indicating Leverett may have been a juvenile at the time of the crime.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office declined to release records about Leverett. Everett has never been arrested in Connecticut.
Leverett appears to still have family living in Colorado Springs, but attempts to contact them Sunday were unsuccessful.
Records show Leverett moved to Simsbury in 2011, following his sex-offense conviction. He first lived less than two miles from where the jogger was killed. As a sex offender, he's required to report his address.
Sources told The Courant the stabbing is believed to be random, shocking the quiet community and stymieing investigators for years.
The Connecticut state police were called in Thursday to assist in investigating the details of Leverett’s confession. Sources said Leverett described what Millan was wearing the night of the attack and then brought detectives to where he had kept some items. It’s unclear what those items were or where he kept them.
The items were taken to the state police forensic laboratory for DNA testing.
Millan, 54, a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., was running along a trail that cuts behind the center of town on Nov. 20, 2014, when she was stabbed in the chest. The weapon wasn’t recovered.
There were no witnesses who came forward.
Six months after Millan was found dead, an anonymous donor put forth $40,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer. At the time, police said they had no suspects and were actively looking for leads.
The case appeared stalled until Leverett walked through the doors of the Simsbury police headquarters with members of a religious institution. Sources said Leverett told officers that he no longer could live with what he had done.
Gazette reporter Kaitlin Durbin contributed to this story.