Colorado Springs settled a lawsuit alleging three police officers racially discriminated against a Black man in a 2018 encounter, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado announced Monday.

Colorado Springs police officers improperly detained and searched Corey Barnes, a Black Colorado Springs resident in May 2018, the lawsuit alleged. The city is paying $65,000 and the Colorado Springs Police Department has agreed to further train police officers on laws related to stopping and searching civilians, the ACLU announced.

The lawsuit alleged broader racial biases within the police department and comes as the department awaits the results of an external review of its use of force practices that is expected to address whether police use force disproportionately against racial minorities.

“We believe that this is emblematic of the kind of police interaction that can be part of the regular life in Colorado Springs and in many communities," ACLU Legal Director Mark Silverstein said of the suit.

Police department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik confirmed that the city agreed to a settlement. He said police are already undergoing constitutional training and disagreed with statements made by the ACLU.

“I believe they mischaracterized what occurred,” he said.

The incident demonstrated that Colorado Springs police was in need of additional training on stop-and-frisk policies, Silverstein said, and he was confident that the police department would follow through with additional training.

“I think that it will happen," he said. "It’s certainly in the interest of Colorado Springs to have training on basic citizen-police encounters.”

The stipulation to change department policy is not novel. A 2017 settlement to another suit brought by the ACLU asked police to remove policy language that allowed officers to consider an individual's refusal to cooperate as probable cause for a search or arrest. The department was also asked to reiterate constitutional protections to record police without fear of unjustified seizure.

The most recent settlement stemmed from allegations that officers Carlotta Rivera, Katelyn Burke and William Watson detained Barnes without cause while searching for a 15-year-old suspect outside an apartment complex on the east side of the city. The three officers were named as defendants in the suit.

The officers handcuffed and searched Barnes, who was 29 at the time, even though he did not match descriptions of age, hairstyle and clothing that officers had of the suspect, the lawsuit alleged. The only descriptor that Barnes had in common with the suspect was race, Silverstein said.

“Police acted as though that was the only part (of the description) and they just walked up and put handcuffs on the first African American they encountered,” Silverstein said.

Police continued to hold Barnes even after another officer told them he was not the suspect they were looking for, the lawsuit alleged. Officers also "wrote deliberately misleading reports falsely suggesting they released Mr. Barnes when they learned he was not the suspect," the civil rights group said in a statement.

After Barnes filed a complaint, an internal affairs investigation was conducted and found the officers’ “initial actions” consistent with CSPD policy, The Gazette previously reported.

Though the ACLU listed the three police officers as defendants alongside Colorado Springs, Silverstein said the city would pay the full amount of the settlement.

The dynamics of similar cases could be different in the future because of a state police reform law passed last year that allows individuals to sue individual police officers for up to $25,000 in state court if they believe officers violated their civil rights.

The law, SB20-217, was not in effect when civil rights lawyers filed their suit against Colorado Springs, but Silverstein said if it was, the group likely would have taken further legal action.

He said his group "definitely would have filed a claim under the new statute."