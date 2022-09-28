The Colorado Springs City Council awarded a $140,000 settlement this week in a federal lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed local police used excessive force when they arrested her at a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.

On Tuesday the City Council voted 7-2, with Councilman Bill Murray and Councilwoman Yolanda Avila opposed, to approve the compensation agreement. The decision came just one day after the council publicly discussed the challenges facing the Police Department and hearing an advisory commission's recommendations for change.

"The important issue to me is consequence and resolution," Murray said. The City Council "endows police forces with certain special rights. They are not to be violated in any way or form. If I sit in front of you and let it happen and whitewash it, or pay more to let it slide, I have not done you a service," he said.

In her lawsuit filed May 31, which named the city and five officers as defendants, former Colorado Springs resident Tara Hadam claimed she "suffered a brutal and unconstitutional assault and an unlawful arrest" when she attended a Black Lives Matter protest on South Nevada Avenue on June 2, 2020. Protesters were demonstrating against police violence after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in late May 2020.

Hadam alleged Colorado Springs police officers Christopher Pryor, Dale Peterson, Blake Evenson, David Brockman and Jason Reeser "repeatedly" sprayed her in the face with "painful noxious chemicals" and arrested her on "false charges of resisting arrest and obstructing government operations."

A jury acquitted Hadam of those charges on Sept. 28, 2021.

During the protest, the lawsuit claims, Hadam was sprayed in the face four times with pepper spray as she faced officers with her arms in the air. Officers allegedly arrested her by surrounding her in a "bearhug," lifting her off the ground and placing her in handcuffs.

Hadam also alleged an officer sprayed her a fifth time, at point-blank range, with an MK-9 crowd control fogger used to control large crowds.

The Colorado Springs Police Department would not comment Wednesday on the settlement.

Adam Frank, an attorney for Hadam, said he could not comment until the settlement was finalized.

Avila said on Tuesday she did not support approving the settlement but wanted to "protect all the great and good officers ... that we do have, and honor them for their outstanding work."

Colorado Springs police have endured public scrutiny over their response to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

In February, the city awarded Celia Palmer a $175,000 settlement after she also filed an excessive force lawsuit stemming from the same June 2, 2020, protest. Palmer sued the city, Colorado Springs police Sgt. Keith Wrede and another officer, Wesley Woodworth, after they allegedly "ambushed" Palmer and her friend, "tackling both of them," and "slammed" Palmer to the ground.

On Monday, the city's Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission recommended the City Council support the Police Department in efforts to adopt reforms including improved training, better transparency and reducing the racial and ethnic disparities around police use of force.

The reforms were also recommended by a third-party review of the department's use of force policies.