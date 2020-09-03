As Colorado Springs prepares for tens of thousands of new residents in coming years, city officials want to know how the roads, sidewalks, intersections and bus system need to be improved and expanded.
The city is expecting its population to swell from 472,000 to about 549,400 in 2040 and is currently crafting a transportation plan to accommodate for growth.
"We are interested in the big picture for sure and how people want their transportation system to look over the next 20 years," said Todd Frisbie, engineering manager for traffic operations.
The plan will identify current areas of congestion, safety concerns and needed trail and bus connections, among other improvements. Roads and trails in Banning Lewis Ranch, the 24,000-acre area slated for much of the city's growth will be designed by developers, but the new plan will identity how the roads within the development will connect to the rest of the city, Frisbie said.
The city will also identify new technology that can help increase capacity on roads to help reduce congestion. For example, the city has installed radar detection systems at intersections that can sense a group of vehicles from hundreds of feet away and keep the light green to allow them to get through the intersection if that is the most efficient path, he said. The city is hoping to install the radar systems at 200 intersections over the next year and half.
City officials can also consider widening roads, improving intersections and encouraging alternative transportation such as biking and mass transit to reduce congestion, Frisbie said.
Residents who would like to weigh in on the problems along their commute can leave comments on an interactive city map noting specific needed improvements, such as missing trail connections, needed bike lanes or problematic intersections. The city also seeking feedback through a survey that will be available through Sept. 11 at coloradosprings.gov/project/connectcos.