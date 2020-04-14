Colorado Springs set a new record low temperature Tuesday, snapping a mark that had stood for 87 years.
The mercury bottomed out at 7 degrees just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, beating the record of 8 degrees set in 1933, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday has a forecast high of 40, with winds from 5-10 mph. Wednesday will see increasing clouds, though the high temperature will be about 10 degrees warmer, ahead of Wednesday night, when snow showers become possible, and Thursday, when snow showers become likely, according to the National Weather Service.
Colorado Springs is coming off a Monday that saw 6 inches of snow in much of the city to more than 8 inches at the Air Force Academy. See more snow totals here.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high just over 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 40 and winds from 10-15 mph. Snow showers likely after noon. Accumulations of up to 2.5 inches through the overnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of shower after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds around 5 mph.