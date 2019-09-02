Colorado Springs broke a decades-old high temperature record Monday — for the second day in a row — when the mercury hit 95 degrees, officials at the National Weather Service said.
The previous high temperature for Sept. 2 was 94 degrees, which held since 1960, the service said. Similarly, the city broke a record Sunday when temperature again reached 95 degrees, breaking another record set in 1995.
Both days tie for the highest recorded temperature in September, according to data from the service. The city has hit 95 degrees as late as Sept. 17, though that temperature was recorded in 1936.
The scorching temperatures follow a trend set in August in which two all-time daily high temperatures were set.
Temperatures through the rest of the week are forecast to remain in the 80s with a high of 88 degrees expected for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the service.
Also on Monday, Pueblo (99) and Denver (99) reached record-high temps. Denver established a record high for the month of September with the mercury reading.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be cooler in Colorado Springs, with highs in the mid-80s.