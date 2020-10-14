Colorado Springs surpassed another heat record Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Today's high of 85 degrees — recorded about 1:30 p.m. — beat the previous record for the day of 84, set in 2016.
The mixture of high heat along with reduced moisture, dry brush, and blustery winds means fire danger is critical. Red flag warnings are in effect for Colorado Springs until 8 p.m.
Winds on Wednesday could reach 35 mph overnight and are likely to blow dust between 7 and 9 p.m.
The weather pattern has proved ripe for fires as two flared-up over the past week near Colorado Springs. One burned several acres south of the Manitou Incline and another, the Wild Horse fire, at 670 acres, is still burning on Fort Carson.
Record heat was also reported in Pueblo on Wednesday as the high reached 91 degrees, one degree above the 2016 record.