Colorado Springs reached a new record high for the day of 95 degrees Sunday afternoon — stoking wildfire risks and setting the stage for whiplash-inducing temperature drop early this week.
Today’s blazing-hot temperatures prompted a hazardous weather outlook warning of "critical fire conditions" in El Paso County and across much of southern Colorado, the National Weather Service said. And the heat wave comes just two days before a sharp temperature drop that could bring as much as 3-5 inches of snow accumulation to Monument and Teller County.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but one thing that we’re pretty confident about is a cold front is going to come through the area sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning,” said Brad Carlberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Pueblo.
Temperatures here are expected to plummet to a high of 36 degrees on Tuesday. Although several inches of snow could fall, accumulation in Colorado Springs will be slight because much of the snowfall is likely to melt on contact, Carlberg said.
Such a dramatic swing in temperatures is rare, but not unheard of.
Last year on Oct. 9, a high of 90 degrees was followed a day later by a low of 14-degrees, for a 66-degree temperature swing. Carlberg said the shifts are more common in fall and spring, as part of the normal change in seasons.
Sunday afternoon’s heat in Colorado Springs broke the previous record for Sept. 6 of 93, last seen in 1959.
“It is pretty early, so it might warm up a few degrees,” Carlberg said. He predicted that temperatures in Colorado Springs will exceed today’s expected high of 96 degrees.
The high in Woodland Park reached 94 degrees by Sunday afternoon, and the forecast called for a 100 percent chance for heavy snow on Tuesday.