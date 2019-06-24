Following a snowy first weekend of summer in the high country, the daily low temperature record was set early Monday in Colorado Springs and tied in Pueblo, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The temperature measured 41 degrees just before 6 a.m. at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site. The previous daily low temperature record for the date was 43 degrees in 1993.
Feeling cold this morning? You're not alone! Preliminary data show that Colorado Springs set their record low, while Pueblo tied theirs this morning, June 24th. The temps dropped to 41 F in Colorado Springs (previous record was 43 F in 1993) and 45 F in Pueblo (tying 1995). #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 24, 2019
Monday morning's temperature in Pueblo tied to its previous low record, meteorologists said. The temperature measured 45 degrees, equaling the record set in 1995.
The weather will warm up in Colorado Springs Monday, with a high near 80 degrees, the NWS forecast shows. Skies are expected to be sunny for most of the day, followed by a 20% chance of rainshowers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tuesday also will bring a chance for precipitation after 1 p.m. and a high of 83 degrees. Skies will become overcast throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures are forecast to rise to near 90 degrees midweek with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoons. Wednesday's high is expected to be near 87 degrees and Thursday and Friday have the best chance for highs of 90.
Last Saturday, more than a foot of snow was reported to have fallen overnight in Spicer, west of Fort Collins. Nearly 3 inches of snow was reported over Loveland Pass and Breckenridge reported nearly an inch after a summer snowstorm rolled over the Rocky Mountains.
Especially with Trail Ridge Road currently closed, expect congestion in other parts of #RMNP, including full parking areas. Use the Park & Ride if you want to go up the Bear Lake corridor. ks pic.twitter.com/VhWl6eULYS— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) June 24, 2019
Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved highway in the U.S. through Rocky Mountain National Park, closed on the first day of summer because of snow drifts and icy conditions. The road remains closed Monday between Rainbow Curve on the east side and the Colorado River trail head on the west side.