Colorado Springs set a record high temperature Thursday afternoon, breaking a record set in 1962.
Temperatures hit 94 degrees at 1 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted. The record set in 1962 was 93 degrees.
Colorado Springs set a record high temperature Thursday afternoon, breaking a record set in 1962.
Temperatures hit 94 degrees at 1 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted. The record set in 1962 was 93 degrees.
Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.
Twitter: @oliviaprentzel