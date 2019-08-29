LIFE-5TIPS-COOL-HIKING-DMT (copy)

Temperatures reached 94 degrees Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service reported. (File photo, The Gazette)

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICe

Colorado Springs set a record high temperature Thursday afternoon, breaking a record set in 1962.

Temperatures hit 94 degrees at 1 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted. The record set in 1962 was 93 degrees. 

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments