A late summer heatwave broke another record Friday, the third day this week that the high temperature in Colorado Springs topped the previous mark.
The high Friday hit 90 degrees at 1:32 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Airport, topping the previous mark of 89 set in 2015.
On Tuesday, the high of 90 broke the record for the day that had stood since 1895. Wednesday's high of 91 broke the previous record of 90 set in 1956.
Summer-like temperatures are expected to linger into next week.
Saturday's forecast high in Colorado Springs is 88 degrees with sunny skies. On Sunday, a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies is expected.