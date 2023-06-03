The Colorado Springs Senior Center is now closed as the city begins a project to replace the building.

Project managers for the new Colorado Springs Senior Center said farewell to the old building Friday in a formal ceremony.

It will be built on the same property, just northeast of downtown, near Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Colorado Springs said the current center has struggled with ongoing maintenance needs.

“We are adding about 50% capacity in terms of square footage,” Ryan Trujillo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Colorado Springs, said. “It’s going to be more accessible, a lot more parking availability, and really one of the most innovative senior centers in the state, and I would say even in the country.”

The city said it’s also using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the $8 million project. Crews are expected to break ground on the project in August. Construction could last for 18 to 24 months.

Read more at kktv.com.