Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton received the fitting sendoff of a war hero Saturday from his adopted home of Colorado Springs. 

Stratton, who died at home Feb. 15 at 97, survived the Japanese surprise attack on the USS Arizona as a 19-year-old sailor. He had been in failing health since contracting pneumonia in October, his family said.

Saturday, more than one hundred people — some who knew him and some who didn't — gathered at Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, 4285 N. Academy Blvd. to salute the veteran one last time before being buried in his home state of Nebraska.

PHOTOS: WWII Hero Donald Stratton Remembered

The U.S. Honor Flag — a tribute that has traveled millions of miles since Sept. 11, 2001, from Iraq, Afghanistan and outer space — traveled to Colorado Springs from El Paso, Texas, for Stratton's memorial. 

Born in Red Cloud, Neb., Stratton joined the U.S. Navy at 19-years-old. He wrote in his memoir Dec. 6, 1941 that he was the "'luckiest boy from Red Cloud'" because he was stationed in Hawaii, U.S. Senator Cory Gardner recounted Thursday on the Senate floor. 

The next day, the teen soldier was scrambling at his station, directing anti-aircraft guns, fighting the Japanese attack. A 1,700-pound bomb was dropped on the USS Arizona, crashing into the ammunition magazine where it set of explosions. 

“Our country has suffered a great loss this past week with the passing of Mr. Stratton,” Gardner said. “He was the type of person who only comes around once in a generation and someone who I was lucky to have gotten to know and certainly proud to have worked with."

Gardner worked with Stratton and the U.S. Navy to award the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to fellow soldier Joseph George for saving six sailors — including Stratton — from the USS Arizona. 

The attack on the USS Arizona killed 1,177 soldiers; Only 335 survived. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, but lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. 

In Stratton's memoir, he referenced a poem from the wallet of Eleanor Roosevelt: "Somehow out there, A man died for me today. As long as there be war, I must answer Am I worth dying for?"

