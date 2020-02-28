An honor guard carries the casket of WWII veteran Donald Stratton into the chapel during a memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The U.S. Honor Flag is presented for Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders line the entrance with American flags in preparation for WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders line the entrance with American flags in preparation for WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
People attend WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Senator Cory Gardner hugs an attendee as he arrives to attend WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Gardner worked with Stratton and the U.S. Navy to award the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to fellow soldier Joseph George for saving six sailors including Stratton from the USS Arizona. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
A vehicle tribute to WWII veteran Donald Stratton parked in the parking lot during a memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97. (Chancey Bush The Gazette)
An honor guard carries the casket of WWII veteran Donald Stratton into the chapel during a memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The U.S. Honor Flag is presented for Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders line the entrance with American flags in preparation for WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders line the entrance with American flags in preparation for WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Chancey Bush The Gazette
Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton stands with his hand over his heart during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Observance in December 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
People attend WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Senator Cory Gardner hugs an attendee as he arrives to attend WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Gardner worked with Stratton and the U.S. Navy to award the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to fellow soldier Joseph George for saving six sailors including Stratton from the USS Arizona. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
A vehicle tribute to WWII veteran Donald Stratton parked in the parking lot during a memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97. (Chancey Bush The Gazette)
Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton received the fitting sendoff of a war hero Saturday from his adopted home of Colorado Springs.
Stratton, who died at home Feb. 15 at 97, survived the Japanese surprise attack on the USS Arizona as a 19-year-old sailor. He had been in failing health since contracting pneumonia in October, his family said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Saturday, more than one hundred people — some who knew him and some who didn't — gathered at Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, 4285 N. Academy Blvd. to salute the veteran one last time before being buried in his home state of Nebraska.
Honor guard members carry the casket of WWII veteran Donald Stratton into the chapel during a memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton, who was 19 years-old at the time of the attack, suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body. He lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders line the entrance with American flags in preparation for WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
The U.S. Honor Flag is presented for Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Senator Cory Gardner hugs an attendee as he arrives to attend WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Gardner worked with Stratton and the U.S. Navy to award the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to fellow soldier Joseph George for saving six sailors including Stratton from the USS Arizona. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
People attend WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders line the entrance with American flags in preparation for WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
A vehicle tribute to WWII veteran Donald Stratton parked in the parking lot during a memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers attends WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
WWII veteran Donald Stratton's memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, he lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97
The U.S. Honor Flag — a tribute that has traveled millions of miles since Sept. 11, 2001, from Iraq, Afghanistan and outer space — traveled to Colorado Springs from El Paso, Texas, for Stratton's memorial.
Born in Red Cloud, Neb., Stratton joined the U.S. Navy at 19-years-old. He wrote in his memoir Dec. 6, 1941 that he was the "'luckiest boy from Red Cloud'" because he was stationed in Hawaii, U.S. Senator Cory Gardner recounted Thursday on the Senate floor.
The next day, the teen soldier was scrambling at his station, directing anti-aircraft guns, fighting the Japanese attack. A 1,700-pound bomb was dropped on the USS Arizona, crashing into the ammunition magazine where it set of explosions.
“Our country has suffered a great loss this past week with the passing of Mr. Stratton,” Gardner said. “He was the type of person who only comes around once in a generation and someone who I was lucky to have gotten to know and certainly proud to have worked with."
Gardner worked with Stratton and the U.S. Navy to award the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to fellow soldier Joseph George for saving six sailors — including Stratton — from the USS Arizona.
The attack on the USS Arizona killed 1,177 soldiers; Only 335 survived. Stratton suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body, but lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona.
In Stratton's memoir, he referenced a poem from the wallet of Eleanor Roosevelt: "Somehow out there, A man died for me today. As long as there be war, I must answer Am I worth dying for?"