More 90-degree days — or hotter — have hit Colorado Springs this month than in any other September in history, as the city topples one heat record after another.
Tuesday’s high of 93 was the seventh September day to reach 90 degrees or higher, breaking the previous record of six September days in 1960, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The temperature also broke the Sept. 18 record of 89 degrees, set in 1962. It was the fifth daily record set this month.
The recent heat was prompted by “a persistent ridge of high pressure over the central and eastern two-thirds of the U.S. right now,” said Eric Petersen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo. “That’s been there for probably two to three weeks, and so we’ve just been stuck in a fairly stagnant weather pattern.
“And that does happen. It’s not unheard of, and in a lot of the U.S., it’s been fairly hot with this pattern. It’s just unfortunate that where the systems have gotten stuck has kind of led to our heat.”
But the full reasons behind this summer’s hot, dry weather can’t yet be determined, said Chris Cuoco, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, where Tuesday marked the city’s 90th day of 90 degrees or more this year, tying a 1977 record.
“We really can’t connect it to climate change or El Niño, La Niña patterns and things like that until afterwards, when we can go back and look at a whole season — and then not just look locally, but nationally, hemispherically and globally,” Cuoco said.
The heat has increased fire danger and worsened drought conditions across Colorado, but some relief is on the way. Beginning Thursday, temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to plummet into the 60s and 70s.
“I think we’re on the tail end of this pattern,” Petersen said.