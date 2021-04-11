Two days of sunny, mild weather in Colorado Springs will give way Monday evening to a long week of overcast skies with a steady chance of rain and snow heading into the weekend.
Sunday’s high in the mid-60s will be answered Monday by more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures until the possibility of rain develops later in the day, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow and rain are possible continuing into Tuesday and every day thereafter through Saturday, with highs generally in the 40s and upper 40s, the forecast shows. A similar pattern is expected in Teller County, though snow is favored over rain.
Dryer conditions prevailed Sunday over portions of southern Colorado, with hot, gusty weather raising wildfire concerns in the San Luis Valley and Pueblo and Fremont Counties. All three areas were under a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Sunday.