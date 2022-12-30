Colorado Springs residents at a public hearing next week can ask questions and give feedback on an annual plan the city is developing to outline how it will use millions in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2023.

Colorado Springs expects to receive about $6.4 million in annual grants next year, which it will allocate to nonprofits, housing developers, faith-based organizations and public agencies to support affordable housing initiatives, homelessness prevention, economic development, nonprofit assistance and neighborhood improvements for low-income populations, according to a city news release.

The city expects to receive $3.2 million in funding from community development block grants, $1.9 million from the HOME Investment Partnerships program, about $284,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grant and about $1 million in program income coming from payments on past housing loans, Barb Van Hoy, a policy analyst with the city's Community Development Division, said during an Oct. 27 listening session. The division manages allocation of the funds, which are required to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income families, she said.

The city wants public comment on the 2023 draft Annual Action Plan to make sure it's responsive to the community's needs, Van Hoy said.

"The idea is that local communities know a lot better than the federal government what our needs are and what we need the most help with," she said.

Residents are encouraged to review the document and provide input at a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the City Administration Building, Room 102, at 30 S. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

People may also watch the meeting online at bit.ly/JoinCOS-ActionPlan23-Jan4 or can participate via phone by calling 720-617-3426. Use conference ID: 159-937-175 and press the "pound" key.

To receive meeting slides and video by email, register online at bit.ly/RegisterCOS-draft23AAP.

The draft plan is available for public review and comment until Jan. 11 on the city's website at coloradosprings.gov/community-development.

It's also available for viewing in person Monday through Friday during normal business hours at the Community Development Division Office; the City Clerk's Office; City Hall; the Penrose Library; Library 21c; and the Hillside, Westside, Deerfield Hills and Meadows Park community centers.