Before Colorado Springs officials draft a plan to deal with its dire shortage of affordable housing, they want to hear from the people most affected by it.
Two weeks remain in the city's local housing market survey — a chance for residents to offer confidential and anonymous assessments of the city's housing stock, and of ways that it's impacted their lives. The goal: get an accurate read on ways the city can improve housing options for people across the socioeconomic scale, said Catherine Duarte, senior analyst for the city's community development division.
"We want to get a deeper understanding of the local conditions before we throw solutions that may not work for Colorado Springs," Duarte said. "We’re putting a lot of time and effort into understanding the local conditions, in order to help families be able to age in place ... and have accessible homes. These are high priorities for the city.”
The online survey comes as the division works to create a comprehensive housing plan — a draft of which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Duarte said.
The plan was among several steps the city expects to take this year as part of its homelessness action plan. But city officials say the lack of affordable housing in Colorado Springs stretches far beyond people living on the streets or without a home.
A 2014 report commissioned by the city and El Paso County projected that the county faced a 26,400-unit deficit by this year. It also found that people earning $46,000 to $67,000 were among the most cost-burdened in the city.
"This is really a national problem,” Duarte said. "There's no one size fits all solution.”
The online housing survey, which ends June 16, can be accessed by visiting www.bit.ly/COSHousingSurvey.