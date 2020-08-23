Editor's note: This is the second installment of a two-part series of conversations with area superintendents. Last week we talked to superintendents whose school districts were among the first to resume school. This week we talk to superintendents of districts whose schools resume this week.
Fountain-Fort Carson, Falcon, Harrison and Lewis Palmer were among regional districts comprising a first wave of school starts last week.
The "return to learn" didn't occur without hitches.
A student from one Falcon school and a staff member from another have tested positive for COVID-19, District 49 said Friday. School had resumed for the district last week in a largely remote fashion, though small groups of students who require extra support and services were being offered some in-person learning opportunities.
On Thursday, Harrison School District 2 announced that a student from Soaring Eagles Elementary School, in southeast Colorado Springs, had tested positive for the virus. The school would be closed from last Friday through Monday so that staff and students can self-monitor from home, a district spokeswoman said.
In Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, the start of the school year for middle-school students was delayed from last Wednesday to Monday after Principal Seann O'Connor began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. His test came back negative, a spokesperson for the district said.
Overcoming such obstacles is a necessary evil in the new world we live in, local superintendents contend.
"This is how it is, this is how we build our resiliency," Ellicott School District 22 Superintendent Chris Smith said. "We adapt and overcome — as we move forward, that is going to be our marching tune."
Ellicott School District 22
Monday start
In-person and online options
As most area school districts prepare for at least some, if not all, students to return online, Ellicott's educators are in "teacher boot camp," gearing up to instruct students face-to-face.
"The staff want to be with the kids, the kids want to be in school," said Smith.
While a couple of staffers resigned due to COVID-19-related fears, the district was able to bring on 29 new teachers — nearly double the usual number — and is fully staffed, he said.
"Usually we have a lot of new staff out of college, but we have some new seasoned veterans with a wealth of experience," Smith said.
Staff have been collaborating in-person since late July, when they returned to school to work at school. Due to contracts, they usually only return four days ahead of the start of an academic year, so the extra time together has been "rare" and "refreshing," he said.
"Confidence is growing. Yes, there's going to be a surge of anxiety coming on Monday as we march close to that start date. But they're getting prepared, and that's good to see."
One silver lining of the pandemic: "We don't have the same amount of resistance to change."
"Don't say, 'We never did it like that.' No one's ever done it like that. We have the license right now to make things better."
But it's a tall order, he contends.
"Public education right now, we've got to remember we're being expected to give a fine-dining experience on government rations," he said. "There's no better time to prove we can do that than now."
Colorado Springs District 11
Monday start
Mostly virtual start; in-person and online options
The head of the city's second largest school system says his district is headed into the new school year with equity in its crosshairs.
"We can see what's happening around the world right now — we have to understand how structural inequalities are with us every single day," Superintendent Michael Thomas said. "Some of our own practices have been revisited to ensure we're seeing and meeting the needs of every one of our students, irrespective of their background and how they come to us."
The district will partner with a consultant group "that can do a deep dive, an organizational equality audit, so they can call out some areas we want to look at," he said. "We know we're not reaching all students. We need to be thinking critically about our practices. How do we allocate our resources? Do we need to resource differently as we staff or buy curriculum? Those are some of the things that every K-12 institution is, or should be, looking at."
The pandemic has highlighted inequities in education, as well as the broader social safety net, Thomas said.
"Many families didn't have access to adequate food resources, emergency funds to deal with the global pandemic," he said. "How can a school community really open its doors, its arms to support every student and family, even if it's not what it's doing in the classroom?"
The community-based partnerships that arose in the wake of last spring's school closures "have been beautiful to see," he said.
"This whole community found itself indirectly in a social safety net," he said. "I think this pandemic or any kind of crisis, really, illustrates the character of individuals and an organization."
This school year the district will continue work on its comprehensive master plan. It passed a new equity policy last spring, and a equity director is taking a look at diversity in the district and its practices, he said.
"We are becoming a better organization with a strong, comprehensive strategic plan that sets a strong vision," he said. "I strongly believe that every single staff member is a leader in our organization, and they need to be perceived as a leader by the young people in our organization.
"It doesn't matter if you're a food service worker or support staff or the school board chair. Everyone has the same purpose."
Cheyenne Mountain District 12
Monday start
Remote start for secondary students; in-person and online options
For Cheyenne Mountain District 12, the pandemic has served as a catalyst, according to Superintendent Walt Cooper.
"What we've been forced to do because of the pandemic was either accelerate or improve the focus on some things we were working on anyway," Cooper said. "We've known we really needed to improve our competence around blended learning — not for the sake of when you're out of school because of a quarantine, but because it's really good instructional pedagogy.
"We got forced into that maybe a little bit faster, or with a little more depth right away, than we would have planned."
But, says Cooper, "the use of that technology will last long past the immediate application during the pandemic."
Case in point: Cheyenne Mountain was about to adopt a new high school math curriculum when COVID hit, causing the district to realize it needed a curriculum with a "robust technology component."
"The scenario we were thrust into forced us to take a different path," he said. "I think we'll reap the benefit of that."
"I really don't think that when we're back to the post-pandemic world, it will just go back to looking like it did before," he said. "We've learned a tremendous amount about different instructional design and delivery."
Widefield School District 3
Monday start
Remote start for middle school students; in-person and online options
It's business as usual — or as close as the district can come during a pandemic — for Widefield schools, Superintendent Scott Campbell said.
"We've been entrenched in this since early March, and really, there hasn't been an opportunity to do much more," he said.
More students will attend online than ever, Campbell said, though the district is accepting enrollment and has room for more, online or in person.
Staffing online education "along with buildings and trying to juggle that just right, when you don't know how many kids are going to show up until school starts — that's definitely a transition from the past. Probably the biggest ever, honestly," he said.
As much as coronavirus has thrown his district — and every district — a curve ball, Campbell says it's not without its positives.
"Education will come out of this in the end, whenever the end is, actually more beneficial for students than it has been traditionally," he said.
"As different as this is, there are options that lie within it. It's up to us to be innovative enough to decide what those options are."
Academy District 20
Monday start
Mostly remote start for secondary students; in-person and online options
Today is not forever.
It's a message Academy Superintendent Thomas Gregory is attempting to impart to community members during unprecedented times.
"We at District 20 want to be cognizant and cautious of letting short-term thinking negatively impact our long-term success," he said. "The many complications of trying to start school does take an extreme amount of focus. But, at the same time, we need to keep the future in mind.
"Assuming the virus transmission is not going to last multiple years, we still need to be prepared for the future."
With that in mind, the district is continuing work on its initiative, launched last fall, to develop a strategic plan for the next half decade or so. It's also looking forward to the opening of a new, yet-unnamed elementary school next fall that will offer a science-technology-arts-math, or STEAM, focused curriculum, with a focus on serving dyslexic learners.
One silver lining of the pandemic: a renewed appreciation of the "human element" of teaching, he said.
"We learned last spring when we had nine weeks away from students, how important it is for students to be with their teachers," he said.
"This is very difficult on a large district to try to meet the needs and expectations of the broad community. We're approaching 27,00 students, and they all have different needs and expectations. It's really difficult to try to put a model in place we can actually resource and find staffing for. That's probably the most significant challenge right now."
His ask of District 20 community members this fall: "flexibility, agility and grace."
"All three of those words became significantly important as we enter this school year."