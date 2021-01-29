A Colorado Springs elementary school is one of two in the state to receive national recognition for producing academic excellence among low-income students, the state education department announced Friday.
Soaring Eagles Elementary School, a magnet school in Colorado Springs' Harrison District 2, and Paonia Elementary School, on the Western Slope, were recognized as 2020 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools, state education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in a news release.
The schools were chosen from a pool of 750 by the state for their performance among Title I schools, at which 75% or more students are considered low income.
Eligible schools demonstrate "excellence in serving their emerging bilingual student population and producing exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years," according to the release, noting that awards were based on results from 2019 assessments.
Soaring Eagles serves preschool through 5th grade students, with just over 60% of students eligible for free and reduced lunch, and more than 70% of students belonging to minority groups, according to the release.
"Soaring Eagles Elementary sets the bar very high and believes that every child is capable of excellence," Harrison spokeswoman Christine O'Brien said Friday. "In turn, their students also internalize this belief, and they excel."
The school also won the award in 2011.
Students at both schools have worked "exceptionally hard," Anthes said. "Their achievements are impressive."
The contest is sponsored by the National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators. The two schools chosen as winners in each state will receive $10,000 to support their Title I programming.
At Soaring Eagles, that money will likely lead to the purchase of interactive smart boards for classrooms, O'Brien said.