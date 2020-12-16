Two of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will begin the second semester with online learning, school leaders announced Wednesday, mirroring other local districts that have opted to delay a return to classrooms on the recommendation of county health officials.
Colorado Springs District 11 students will resume remote learning Jan. 6, followed by a return to in-person learning Jan. 19. Elementary students will return to in-person learning, but secondary students will resume a hybrid schedule, Superintendent Michael Thomas wrote in an email to families.
Falcon District 49 will begin with remote learning Jan. 7 and later return students to their classrooms in phases, beginning with preschool through 2nd grade students on Jan. 19. The next week students in grades 3 through 5 will return to in-person learning, and middle and high school students will begin a 50/50 hybrid schedule, the district's chief education officer, Peter Hilts, said in a video posted Wednesday to the district's YouTube page.
In both districts, students can continue to attend school online if their families prefer, and plans could change based on virus activity in the county and recommendations from county health officials, leaders said.
The district joins a long list of Pikes Peak-area school districts — including Academy, Widefield, Harrison, Cheyenne Mountain, Manitou and Lewis Palmer — that will postpone students' return to classrooms in January after a recommendation from county health authorities to do so.
A delay "might be prudent," allowing time for districts to see the impact of holiday travel on COVID-19 cases, a representative for El Paso County Public Health said last week.
"Adjusting return-to-learn dates for second semester is a conversation in which school leaders and public health are actively engaged," agency spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said last week. "Based on these discussions, there was consensus that it might be prudent to wait a couple weeks after the holidays before having students return to in-person instruction in schools."
In July the county health department recommended that schools delay the first day of classes until at least Aug. 17 due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region.