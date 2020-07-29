Colorado Springs School District 11 is pushing back the start date for in-person and online classes.
D-11's school board voted unanimously Wednesday to delay the start date from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, according to an email sent to district families.
Last week, the Pikes Peak region's second-largest school district released its 'return to learn' plan.
From the email:
At a special Board of Education meeting this evening, the Board voted unanimously to change the start date for all students, both in-person and online, to August 24. This decision will allow us to better plan and prepare for in-person experiences, and to review and plan for the new health and safety procedures. It will also allow us greater time to prepare for a quality remote learning experience for those families who choose that option for their students.
We continue to work with local and state health agencies as we monitor the most up-to-date guidance for re-opening schools. Information may change and we ask for your patience as we prepare for an unprecedented start to the school year. We will continue to update you with changes in the coming weeks. Thank you.
