A bond issue that would have invested millions of dollars toward a facilities upgrade in Colorado Springs’ oldest school district has failed by a razor-thin margin, the El Paso County Clerk’s office announced in a Monday news release.

The county office’s Elections Department on Monday completed a recount of the votes cast on Colorado Springs School District 11 Ballot Issue 4B, a measure that would have allowed the district to borrow $350 million to update, renovate and rebuild its aging infrastructure.

When the votes were counted in the Nov. 2 coordinated election, the vote margin on 4B was just two one-hundredths of a percent, with 50.01% of the votes against the issue and 49.99% in favor. Colorado law triggers an automatic recount for any race where the vote margin is within one-half of 1% of the ballots cast for the winner.

The county clerk’s office began the recount last Wednesday, officials said. Five days later, the office concluded that Issue 4B had lost by 11 votes.

“Colorado Springs School District 11 Ballot Issue 4B failed both the Coordinated Election and automatic recount with 27,476 'NO' votes and 27,465 'YES' votes,” the news release stated.

Kristi Ridlen, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office, previously told The Gazette no county race has ever been reversed by a recount.

District 11 officials had hoped the tax-free bond issue would be a crucial asset in implementing its $1 billion Facilities Master Plan, a long-range measure with an aim toward enhancing and modernizing learning spaces. The bond, if approved, would have also helped the district begin to chip away at an estimated $700 million in necessary repairs, officials said.

“We have an aging infrastructure,” project manager Josh Chism said when the master plan was unveiled in February. “This plan seeks to provide improved spaces for our children to learn and grow in.”

District’s 11’s designated election official has been notified of the final results, according to the release.