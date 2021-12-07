Colorado Springs School District 11 will end its mask mandate Dec. 13, alongside Academy School District 20, superintendent Michael J. Thomas announced.

The school district cites updates to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, specifically the vaccine eligible for children ages 5-11, as a reason for removing the mandate. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on busses in accordance with federal mandates, Thomas said.

"We also know many will continue to wear facial coverings/masks for their hygiene and protection, which we will support," Thomas said in news release.

District officials are still advising students and staff practice personal hygiene such as frequent handwashing. Thomas also asked parents to keep sick students at home, as well as staff to stay home if they feel ill.