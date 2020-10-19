Another Colorado Springs school has moved to remote learning amid the rising COVID-19 cases during the school season.
Columbia Elementary School of School District 11 announced Monday it will move to online classes because of a "probable COVID-19 case," district officials said in a news release.
The move to remote learning is to start Tuesday. The district noted that because of parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 29 and a district-wide no school day on Oct. 30, students can expect to return to in-person learning Nov. 2.
The person presumed to have a positive COVID-19 case is being kept home from school, officials said. It is not clear if the infected person is a student or staff member.
