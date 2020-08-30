A north Colorado Springs elementary school will reopen Monday after a one-day closure amid coronavirus concerns.
In-person learning will resume for most students at Frontier Elementary School, 3755 Meadow Ridge Drive, Academy School District 20 news release said.
“Based on COVID-19 test results received to this point, some individuals in isolation and/or quarantine may now return to school. This includes some of our school leaders,” the release said. “However, one class must remain in quarantine as we await one final COVID-19 test result. The individuals from that class are being contacted directly.”
The school was closed Friday after several students and staff members displayed symptoms consistent with the disease caused by coronavirus.
At least one person tested positive in the lead-up to last week’s closure. An additional positive result would have caused the school to meet the county's criteria of a sitewide outbreak, potentially closing the school temporarily and requiring a shift to remote learning.
Students and staff at Frontier are asked to check for symptoms each day before coming to school. Those with symptoms should stay home, the news release said.
Students at Academy District 20 elementary schools have the option of attending in person or enrolling in an online program. Those who opt for in-person classes must attend school five days a week. Students in the online program are guaranteed a spot at their normal school next year.
Since area schools reopened in the past two weeks for the fall semester, potential coronavirus cases among students and staff have caused several Pikes Peak region districts to isolate students and staff and send alerts to parents while awaiting test results.