Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.