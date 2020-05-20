Data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows there have been 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 10 grocery stores in Colorado.
The number of cases has grown by 27 in the last week. While the data does not reflect it, UFCW Local 7, the union representing grocery workers across the state, said an employee at the King Soopers at 1155 E. 9th Ave. in Denver died of COVID-19.
As of now, the only grocery store in Colorado Springs with confirmed cases is the Safeway at 1425 S. Murray Blvd. The store has two confirmed staff cases.
You can find CDPHE's data here.