For the Ronald McDonald House, the mission of providing a home away from home for families with medically fragile children continues in the era of coronavirus — even in a state under a stay-at-home order.
"We feel honored that we're still considered essential and able to keep open and serve the families we currently have," said Moyra Hower, the house's director.
The house, at 4223 Royal Pine Drive, provides shelter, food, entertainment and respite for families with children receiving care at a local hospital or medical facility.
It's not uncommon for its 20 rooms to be full. Currently only half are to better facilitate social distancing. Each family is limited to one or two caregivers.
"We've had to put a couple of families at a hotel so we're not too full," Hower said.
Half of the staff is working from home at any given time, and volunteers are down from nine a day to six. Events that were once a staple, like movie nights and family engagement activities, have been temporarily canceled.
But, coronavirus hasn't changed everything — nightly meals are served to families, though at separate tables. And staff still check in with families daily, "whether that's just a wave at the door" or a phone call, Hower said.
"Our goal, always, is to provide a safe place, a peaceful place, for our families, and that hasn't changed," she said. "We're just more protective. We want them to feel like they can leave their worries behind.
"We're still serving families, but we're doing it in a very safe way."
In times like these, the Ronald McDonald House is even more of a safe haven than usual for David Woodrow, his daughter and his grandson.
Woodrow's daughter gave birth a month early in February to her son, Daniel. The newborn has been hospitalized ever since at Memorial Hospital North and recently had a gastronomy tube surgically placed to help him take in nutrition.
For the Crowley County family, the house has meant maximizing time with the little one and minimizing travel during emotionally and economically trying times.
"To be able to have meals right there, to not have to worry about going to restaurants, buying groceries ...." he said. "The house is always clean. The staff and volunteers keep the place spotless. They're always cleaning, and with the virus going on, they've kicked it up a notch."
Those who wish to support the house can donate financially or participate in a virtual fundraiser called "Read-Walk-Work to help RMHC of Southern Colorado." More information is available at rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
The house has served more than 300 people from around the state and country since opening in August, from families of those with babies in the NICU to those of kids with cancer and other chronic medical conditions.
"The need is still here, and the need is great," Hower said. "Anything anyone can assist with would be lovely."