A would-be robber was caught red-handed Wednesday by a Colorado Springs police officer who happened to pass by.
An officer was driving near North Carefree and Academy Boulevard in the early morning hours of Wednesday when he saw a person with a bandanna on his face entering a business. Officers responded and apprehended the individual, who had attempted to flee with cash and merchandise, according to police.
An employee of the business sustained minor injuries. Weapons were not believed to have been used, police said.