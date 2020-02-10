A road-rage incident Saturday afternoon led to a crash involving injuries, Colorado Springs police say.
The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25, near the top of the West Fontanero Street on-ramp. One vehicle drove recklessly and struck a second, causing it to spin out and collide with a third, according to police.
The driver at fault failed to remain on scene but was eventually identified, thanks to witnesses. The driver of the second vehicle sustained a fractured clavicle, police say.
A warrant for the first driver has yet to be issued, pending the completion of the investigation, a police spokesman said.