Colorado Springs Mountain Metro bus system will give a miniature makeover to one of its core routes next week, according to a city news release.
Route 6 typically runs along a section of East 4th Street, but starting Sept. 28, the bus line will soon follow Fillmore Street between El Paso Street and Hancock Avenue to make transportation more direct, provide a wider breadth of access to more destinations, and shorten travel time to be more reliable, according to a press release from the city.
“We’ve been working with city engineering to construct pedestrian facilities along Fillmore, including sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, and concrete pads, for bus benches and shelters," said Craig Blewitt, director Mountain Metropolitan Transit. "The result is a much improved corridor for both pedestrians and public transit."
The switch comes as Mountain Metro strives to recover from the economic and downturn of the pandemic as ridership plummeted. The Gazette recently reported that ridership is steadily rebounding, although not as fully as before the pandemic.