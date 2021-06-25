A Colorado Springs man walked into a Cripple Creek casino, hoping to win a few bucks playing the slots, and walked out more than $100,000 richer, according to a Friday news release.
Michael Gary Harris was playing the Monopoly slot machine at the newly-renovated McGill’s Hotel & Casino when the frequent guest hit the jackpot for $102,711.04, the release stated.
“We love it when our local guests win these big jackpots,” said Christine Gabaldon, Marketing Director for McGill’s Hotel & Casino. “Mike Harris is such a nice person and has treated our team so well. We are ecstatic for him!”
Harris, a retiree, said he can’t stop smiling since he won the jackpot.
“I always wanted to win something big,” Harris said. “I just didn’t expect it to be this!”