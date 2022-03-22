A car slammed into Taste of Brasil in Colorado Springs sometime Monday night, leaving the restaurant known for its authentic Brazilian cuisines "destroyed."

In a brief phone interview, owner Alex Da Silva had little to say about what happened other than that police informed him around midnight Tuesday that a car had crashed into the restaurant and left by the time officers arrived.

Da Silva said it was a hit-and-run but had no further details.

Police did not have any additional information about the crash.

The restaurant's Facebook page posted several photos of the crash's aftermath, with chairs smashed into walls and a big opening at the entrance. One photo shows a pile of debris in front of the restaurant.

"My heart is heavy as we encountered our restaurant destroyed late last night," the Facebook post said. "We will be closed until further notice. Please keep our family in your prayers, as we are picking up the pieces. Thank you for everything!"

Many commenters offered support, with one saying, "I own a garage door company. When you are ready, if you want, I would love to take care of you guys. No business should have to deal with this along with everything that is happening in this World to us."

The Gazette highlighted Taste of Brasil as a new restaurant in November 2019. "Alex Da Silva, chef and owner of Taste of Brasil, 773 Garden of the Gods Road, with his son, Victor Campos Gomes, is bringing the flavors of Brazil to us," the article says.